MENU

Sign in
Get Certified

Get your MINNESOTA Boating License Online with Boater Exam®

As of July 1, 2025, Minnesota will require operators 21 years of age and younger to possess a valid watercraft operator's permit for motorboats and PWC. This law will be phased in over 3 years.


BOATERexam.com® is a delegated provider for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Get Certified

Returning user? Log in here

Minnesota Watercraft Operator's Permit

Complete the Minnesota Boaters Safety Course in
4 Easy Steps

Take your BOATERexam® course and be certified for life!

Step 1

est. 2–3 mins

Sign Up

Sign up for a Boaterexam® account, pay for the official course, and get started. It only takes a few minutes.

Step 2

est. 3–4 hrs

Study & Pass the Online Course

Take the course on desktop, tablet or mobile. We automatically save your progress so you can learn at your own pace.

Step 3

est. 1–5 mins

Print Your Temporary Card Immediately

Pass the online exam and print your temporary boating license immediately.

Step 4

est. 0 mins

Go Boating!

Hit the water! You're all set to legally operate a boat.

Get Started

Over 2,000,000 boating students certified and counting:

BOATERexam.com has a TrustPilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 based on 17707 ratings and reviews.

Get Certified!

Mobile Optimized

Boating safety course on an iPad and iPhone

Study on Any Device

From laptop to mobile phone to tablet, choose when and where to take your boating course and get your Minnesota Boating Card.

Visual Exam Questions

person looking at screens of the illustrated boating safety course

Visual Exam Questions Help You Learn

We found out a long time ago that people learn best when they can see what they're learning. Shouldn't you be tested the same way? Every one of our exam questions is illustrated to help you get your boating licence.

Engaging Videos

person pressing play on a boating safety course video on a tablet screen

Hundreds of Engaging Videos

Our Minnesota boating license course features hundreds of rich engaging boating videos and animations. That means you aren't just reading: You're watching, listening and learning.

Get Certified
$34.95

Returning user? Log in here

Minnesota Approved Boating License & Safety Course

Map of the United States

BOATERexam.com® is trusted by agencies across the United States to deliver the best of quality in boater safety. Our courses consistently receive the highest level of approval from agencies and from boaters.

This official Minnesota boating safety course is approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources logo

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
500 Lafayette Road
St. Paul, MN 55155-4040
http://www.dnr.state.mn.us

Progressive and Boaterexam.com

Protect your on-water adventures

Relaxing on the water is easy when you’re protected with a leader in boat insurance. Progressive has the coverages you need to explore carefree and full of adventure! Discover how we can protect your boat today with coverage we offer to the 1 million+ watercraft we already insure.

Get a Quote
Established 1937, 1+ million boats insured

Wavve Boating

#1 Boating App for New Boaters

Get certified and unlock a FREE year of Wavve Boating.

Learn More
Get Certified!

FAQs about getting a Minnesota Boating License

Below are some common questions about safe boating rules & regulations.

Q.

How much does the boat safety course cost?

A.

There is a one-time fee of $34.95 paid to BOATERexam.com®. It includes unlimited attempts at the final exam.

Q.

What payment methods are accepted?

A.

We accept payments by VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, PayPal, and Prepaid vouchers.

Q.

What is the "Certificate of Completion"?

A.

The Certificate of Completion is a temporary proof of competency and proves that you took a boater education course and passed.

Q.

What is the Minnesota Watercraft Operator's Permit?

A.

Minnesota Watercraft Operator's Permit (also known as the Minnesota boating license or boaters license) is proof that you have met the mandatory boat safety education requirements for the State of Minnesota. The Minnesota Watercraft Operator's Permit is good for life and does not need to be renewed.

Q.

I do not have a driver's license. Can I still get the Minnesota boater license?

A.

Yes. You are not required to have a state driver's license in order to obtain a Watercraft Operator's Permit.

Q.

How can I get my Minnesota boating license?

A.

You can obtain your Minnesota Watercraft Operator's Permit in 3 easy steps:

  1. Pay the one-time fee of $34.95 – free unlimited retries of the final exam
  2. Study the Minnesota Boaters Safety Course, and pass the final exam
  3. Print your Certificate of Completion, and receive your permanent Minnesota Watercraft Operator's Permit in the mail within 3 weeks

This official Minnesota boaters safety course is approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Q.

How long is the boat safety course and boater license good for?

A.

The boater license is good for life.

Q.

Is anyone exempt from obtaining the Minnesota boating license?

A.

Yes, there are certain exemptions from the boat safety education requirement. For more information, check out the Minnesota Boating Laws page.

Q.

Is there a time limit to complete the online course?

A.

You can take the online course at any time, day or night. However, courses must be completed within 90 days of payment at which time your access to the course will expire.

Q.

How many questions are on the exam?

A.

The exam consists of 60 multiple choice questions.

Q.

What is the passing grade?

A.

The passing grade is 70%, or 42 correct answers out of 60 questions.
A customer service agent with blue hair on laptop

Need Help? Visit the BOATERexam.com® Help Center

The BOATERexam.com® Help Center is the place to find answers and solutions to your questions.
We've helped over 2 million people get certified online. So, we know what it takes.

Visit the Help Center
Support